*Prepare to see a lot more of rapper Jeezy.

The Atlanta artist has signed with United Talent Agency (UTA) for worldwide representation in all areas, according to Variety.

The Trap trailblazer released his latest album, “Trap or Die 3,” in Oct. 2016. It was his third to chart at No. 1 after a decade in the industry.

Corporate Thugz Entertainment (CTE), an Atlanta indie providing distribution and management services to artists in the area, in partnership with Def Jam, played a role in Jeezy selling more than 5 million albums, according to the agency.

Aside from music, Jeezy also has an interest in real estate, recently opening a 6-story compound studio, and dining (he’s a silent partner to several Atlanta eateries).

He also serves as the multicultural adviser to Avion tequila and the CEO of his own marketing firm, Agency 99.