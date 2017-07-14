*Just when you thought the sex tape was the only home video footage of Ray J and Kim Kardashian to leak online, more clips of the two have surfaced from their relationship back in the day.

It’s been a decade since the infamous sex tape made Kim Kardashian more famous than her O.J.-defending father.

Now, Radar Online has published previously unseen home videos from the former couple, who are shown lounging around a hotel room in Mexico making out and smoking weed from a penis shaped bong.

Watch that video here.

In a second video posted by Radar, Kim and Ray J participate in some kind of explicit bar game for couples in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico in October 2003. The couple engage in mucho PDA and preview their private escapade planned for later on.

At one point Ray J brags, “The dessert was off the chain and the real dessert is about to really be off the chain.”

“We’ll get to that later, so stay tuned,” Kim giggles to the camera. “Girls gone wild!”

Watch that footage here.