*It has been one busy summer for reality star/recording artist Ray J who has expanded his Raytroniks E-Bike distribution, dropped a mixtape with Chris Brown and premiered his visual album “Raydemption” at the TCL Chinese Theatre last Saturday (07-08-17).

Celebrities and close friends of the “Love and Hip Hop Hollywood” star including wife Princess Love, showed their support with an appearance on the mini-carpet then gathered inside the theater to watch the VIP screening of “Raydemption” which featured Snoop Dogg, Too Short, Princess Love, Brandy and Jackie Long.

Later that night, all parties arrived at LURE nightclub for the invite-only after party and EUR correspondent Jay Styles was on the scene to speak with Ray J about his new project and why it was so important for him to create a visual album.

“I wanted to show this side of me on the music and just the growth,” Ray J said. “Like people seeing me kind of grow with the business and just with my wife, but I just wanted to showcase that with the music too and now that we got the tech and she [Princess Love] got a nail shop and her business… we like working, but I’m trying to really prove something with the music just to myself and just the fans that supported me back then and to now… whatever future fans I get, I’m just trying to put in the work, and put in the right message, and make it have substance behind it, and show them something they can connect to. But this is a real kind of true story mixed in…with a dope big production.”

Ray J partnered with the new streaming platform Lookhu and CEO Byron Booker who designed the entertainment platform for millenniums to experience a new model on paying for content.

You can watch the visual album in it’s entirety on Lookhu.