One of the most prominent, unique groups of the late seventies and early eighties, Funk and R&B group Switch demonstrated a musical style and versatility that left an indelible impression in music. Originally composed of brothers Bobby and Tommy DeBarge, Gregory Williams, Phillip Ingram, Jody Sims, and Eddie Fluellen, their ability to sing, dance, and play multiple instruments was the catalyst to their success – and what caught the attention of Motown.

Known for the singles ‘I Call Your Name,’ ‘Best Beat In Town,’ and ‘There’ll Never Be,’ – which hit the Top 10 on the Billboard charts, the group’s talent wasn’t enough to outweigh the demons of fame, ultimately leading to their downfall.

“They were real heartthrobs. What was so significant about Switch was that outside of the Jackson 5 they were one of the first heartthrob R&B groups that we had for young people,” said Cynthia Horner, publisher of Right On! magazine. “I’m proud they were able to get an episode of Unsung. They have quite a few fans around the world, and they’re going to get to hear a story of a group they’ve always loved but never had a way to find out more in depth information on the ups and down of their career.”

Insights from family and friends include El DeBarge, Bunny DeBarge, Marcus Chapman, Cynthia Horner, and Miller London.

TV One’s longest-running and award-winning series Unsung, now in its 11th season, will feature the group Switch at 10 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 23.

