*The finale of Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Potomac” involved cast members questioning whether co-stars Karen and Ray Huger were having money issues — which forced them to sell their Potomac home in August for far less than its listing price of $2.5 million.

Well, it seems there’s some truth to the on-screen speculation, as The Washington Post reports that the couple owes nearly $1.5 million in back-due federal taxes. Ray’s company owes more than $3 million.

via Washington Post:

The government has a $1.468 million lien against Ray Huger, 70, a former IBM executive who founded software and consulting company Paradigm Solutions in 1991, according to an April 26 filing in Fairfax County Circuit Court. Paradigm Solutions, where Huger is the president and chief executive, also has a $3.06 million lien against it, Montgomery County Circuit Court records show.

“It’s a private matter; it’s being addressed,” Huger said in a brief interview Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the couple has moved into an enormous home in Great Falls, Va., “leading some of the cast to wonder whether the geographic shift disqualifies Karen Huger, 54, from her queen-bee-of-Potomac-ladies status.”

During the season two finale, Ashley’s husband Michael was baffled as to why there isn’t any furniture in the house yet. Charrisse also openly questioned why the Huger’s purchased the home so suddenly. Fans may have to wait until season 3 to learn the answer to this and more.

Bravo TV is yet to make the official announcement that the ladies of Potomac will be returning for another season but none of the cast has yet to hint or announce exiting the show, so they are likely coming back.

In the meantime, the two-part “The Real Housewives of Potomac” season 2 reunion special airs on July 9 and 16 on Bravo TV.

