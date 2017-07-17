NFL player Ezekiel Elliott attends the BODY at The EPYS Pre-Party at Avalon Hollywood on July 11, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

*Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott got caught up in a late-night incident at a Dallas bar on Sunday.

Details are scarce, but reports say an altercation involving Elliott and a bouncer took place at Clutch Bar on Cedar Springs in Dallas.

105.3 FM The Fan in Dallas first reported Elliott’s involvement and says the Cowboys are aware of the situation.

A Dallas Police spokesperson said no arrests have been reported in connection with the incident.

The second year running back is already under NFL investigation stemming from a 2016 domestic violence accusation against him. He’s been preparing a response to the league to be submitted in the next week, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Multiple sources told Schefter that Elliott could face a one- or two-game suspension, but the NFL has denied that any decision on discipline has been made and said it could not be made until its investigation is complete.





