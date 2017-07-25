*R. Kelly has reportedly hired Bill Cosby’s former attorney, Monique Pressley, to help him deal with allegations that he holds young women captive in a sex cult.

Citing exclusive sources, DailyMail.com says the DC-based trial attorney has signed on with Kells after stepping down as a member of Cosby’s legal team in his sexual assault case. Her exit in Aug 2016 followed weeks of her staunch defense of the comedian in TV interviews.

The Pressley Firm PLLC, of which she is the lead attorney, specializes in civil litigation, crisis management and communications. Pressley has also been an ordained evangelical minister since 2007.

Linda Mensch, another attorney for Kelly, issued a statement on her client’s behalf last week, following allegations that he is holding young woman captive in a “sex cult” at various properties in Chicago and Atlanta:

“Mr. Robert Kelly is both alarmed and disturbed at the recent revelations attributed to him. Mr. Kelly unequivocally denies such allegations and will work diligently and forcibly to pursue his accusers and clear his name.’”