*Rick Famuyiwa, director of the breakout indie hit “Dope,” is in negotiations to helm the a film adaptation of Jay Longino’s graphic novel Son of Shaolin, reports Deadline.com.

The literary version is described as a contemporary Kung-Fu story that intertwines Shaolin mythology with many of the current issues faced by teens growing up in a gentrifying neighborhood.

The film’s exact storyline is under wraps, but Deadline reports that it will not be a remake of the Shaw Brothers movie. It will be inspired by that tone and is a modern day martial arts movie influenced by classic Hong Kong cinema.

Longino also wrote the film’s first draft and will serve as executive producer. The project is set up at Sony with Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia of Seven Bucks Productions producing. Johnson is not attached to star.

According to Deadline, Famuyiwa was offered a number of projects over the past month but has zeroed in on this to be his next move.