*Rick Ross has addressed the controversy surrounding his comments earlier this week regarding the reason he has never signed female rappers to his label Maybach Music Group.

As previously reported, he told The Breakfast Club: “You know, I never did it because I always thought, like, I would end up f—ing a female rapper and f—ing the business up. I’m so focused on my business. I just, I gotta be honest with you. You know, she looking good. I’m spending so much money on her photo shoots. I gotta f— a couple times.”

Welp, Rozay says he now regrets those comments.

In a lengthy apology posted to Facebook, the Miami rapper said some of the most important people in his life and business are women, and that his comment on The Breakfast Club “is not reflection of my beliefs on the issue. A mistake I regret. I hope to use my mistake, my platform and the community to create positive discussion to implement change on a very important issue…”

Read Ross’ apology in its entirety below:

Below, his original comment: