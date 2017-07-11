*VH1 has set a July 26 premiere for “Signed,” it’s new music competition show featuring Rick Ross, The-Dream and Roc Nation senior VP of A&R/artist management Lenny S as they seek to develop unsigned hip-hop and R&B artists.

Through eight hour-long episodes, aspiring artists will be put through challenges that includes auditions and skill-honing workshops — with some facing elimination — as they work their way to a finale performance showcase.

Along the way, the contestants will participate in personal sessions with Ross, The-Dream and Lenny S that will also feature surprise collaborators such as DJ Khaled, Meek Mill and Bangladesh.

The last artist standing wins an opportunity to be signed to Ross’ Maybach Music, The-Dream’s Radio Killa Records or Roc Nation.

“Three of the biggest bosses in music coupled with the raw talent of the contestants makes for a fresh new take on a competition series. We can’t wait for fans to experience this authentic and compelling journey,” said Nina L. Diaz, executive VP, head of unscripted at MTV, VH1 and Logo, in a release announcing the premiere.

“Signed,” executive produced by Mark Burnett, will premiere on July 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.