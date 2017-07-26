*During his recent visit to Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club in NYC, Rick Ross was asked why he’s never signed a female rapper to his successful Maybach Music Group.

His answer came straight out of the 1950s.

“You know, I never did it because I always thought, like, I would end up f—ing a female rapper and f—ing the business up,” Ross said. “I’m so focused on my business. I just, I gotta be honest with you. You know, she looking good. I’m spending so much money on her photo shoots. I gotta f— a couple times.”

Ross treaded similar waters back in 2013 when his verse for “U.O.E.N.O.” seemed to condone date rape.

Bragging about drugging a woman and later taking her home, Ross rapped: “Put Molly all in her champagne, she ain’t even know it/ I took her home and I enjoyed that, she ain’t even know it.”

Addressing the controversy at the time, Ross told Rolling Stone: “I feel like us being artists, that’s our job to clarify the sensitive things and the things that we know really need to be clarified, such as a situation like this. …We don’t condone raping — I’m not with that.”

Watch Ross’ interview with The Breakfast Club below: