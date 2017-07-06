*Rick Ross is the target of a new lawsuit that alleges he bailed on a performance, but did not return the check he received up front.

According to TMZ, Washington County Family Entertainment says it hired Rozay for an outdoor concert at Wild Things Park in Washington, PA, but the rapper bailed two days before the scheduled gig.

According to the docs obtained by TMZ, Rick’s contract explicitly said he “cannot cancel once the contract is executed and tickets are on sale.” But WCFE says Rick’s camp explained it had to cancel all of the Miami emcee’s weekend activities due to family and health issues.

According to the lawsuit, Rick was paid $150,000 up front, but has only given back half that amount. WCFE is suing to get the remaining $87,500 balance plus expenses.

In response to the suit, Rick’s booking agency says it was paid $40,000, not $150,000 as WCFE claims. They also claim that the contract always allowed for him to reschedule if he couldn’t perform due to illness.

Rick’s team says they wanted to reschedule his date for Aug. 12, but that seems unlikely now in light of the lawsuit.