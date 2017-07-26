*French President Emmanuel Macron met with Rihanna at the Elysee Palace on Wednesday (July 26) after the singer asked him via Twitter to him on Twitter to donate to her fund for education in developing countries.

First lady Brigitte Macron welcomed Riri at the top of the stairs leading into the Elysee Palace, the official residence of the French presidents in Paris.

Last month, Rihanna, who has millions of Twitter followers, tweeted the newly elected French president: “bonjour @EmmanuelMacron, will France commit to #FundEducation?”

Thank you Mr. President @EmmanuelMacron and Madame First Lady for the incredible meeting and passion for global and girls education! 🇫🇷 — Rihanna (@rihanna) July 26, 2017

Rihanna is hoping the Marcons will steer funds toward her Clara Lionel charity foundation, a nonprofit organization that benefits education and health programs for impoverished communities across the globe.

View behind the scenes pics from the visit below: