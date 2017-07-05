*It was fireworks of a different sort between Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna on July 4th, as Kardashian went public with his latest diatribe against his ex and babymama via graphic and curse-filled posts on Instagram.

“Hahahaha Chyna just sent me this video saying happy 4th of July what a crazy person,” he captioned a video of Chyna kissing an unidentified man. “Come spend time with your daughter instead of f—ing me and then this dude right after. U need help.”

Kardashian also shared a screenshot of an alleged text conversation between himself and “the dude Chyna got caught cheating on me with.”

“This is the dude Chyna got caught cheating on me with for a minute now. And look he texted me asking for help and said he needed money cuz he can’t afford to pay Chyna’s bill so that’s why I pay her bills,” he wrote. “More receipts are coming. Just yesterday Chyna sent me her p— and everything and said she gonna come f— me … wait for it. Never once have I cheated on Chyna and I remained loyal to her even after all the cheating she been doing and the multiple men she been f—ing including me … @ferraritru3.”

In another post, Kardashian shared a screenshot of an alleged text conversation between himself and Chyna, which included a pic of Chyna’s genital area.

“This is from Chyna yesterday to me,” he wrote. “I never been so disrespected in my life. I just bought her 250K of jewelry yesterday. This woman is so disrespectful and I don’t care.”

Kardashian then shared a photo of the man allegedly at the center of the drama.

“And this the dude that posted a pic in the same bed Chyna and I made our baby in,” he wrote. “The house that I pay for. That robe i prob paid for. Imma send u messages from this dude asking to link with me or he gonna expose Chyna if I don’t help him get money cuz he can’t handle the bills to take care of Chyna. Lol. I pay lambo. Ferrari. Down payment on the rolls. Downpayment on your moms car. I pay your mother since u won’t even call your own mother back in months.”

“I prob spent a million alone in the past 2 months. 90K necklaces. 70K watch. The Ferrari that u pretend u got yourself,” he continued. “Chyna I hope U find help and to this corn ball, u thirsty as f— for hitting me and begging to link with me and if I don’t help u get money then u gonna expose Chyna. Bro go back to your son who is at home instead u out here f—ing someone that everyone f—s including me. Lol. Clown. She everybody’s and it’s been that way. The disrespect in the bed that my baby daughter lays in. Chyna u literally lost on this one.”

But Rob wasn’t finished. He posted several more explicit pics of Chyna (which have since been removed), and alleged that she’s a drug addict. He also threatened to keep her from their daughter, Dream.

“U will never see Dream again unless you stop the alcohol and drugs and cocaine and X and E,” he wrote. “When was the last time u realized your daughter been with me instead of that crazy house that u bring men in and out. I never been this disrespected in my life by a woman. A woman I just paid 16K rent and Ferrari I just bought and lambo and 400K in Jewelry. Damn.”

“Everyone wonders how Chyna lost all that weight after the baby and she lies to everyone but no I’m such a great Husband that on our anniversary I paid 100K to do this surgery to get all everything fixed as much as they could,” he wrote in another post. “And then guess what she did after she was all healed when I was by her side the entire time. She left me and my baby which she had out of spite to get back at her other baby daddy. I can’t believe u would disrespect me like this.”

After Rob’s flurry of posts died down, Chyna responded on Snapchat with allegations that Kardashian used to beat her.

“Rob u did all this but u beat me up and try act it never happen!!!!!” she wrote in a Snapchat that has since been deleted. “U put hand on me I swear on god!!!! On my kids but I’m supposed to be quiet because you’re a Kardashian. The light will come to the light.”

To say the least, this is messy as hell, and it’s yet another chapter in their chaotic relationship. It’s always something with these two; they couldn’t even get through the Christmas season without stirring up drama, appearing to reconcile before the Kardashian clan excluded Chyna from some of the family’s get togethers.

This back and forth is just the latest in their rocky relationship, which began when the two went public with their relationship in January 2016. The union caught folks off guard from the beginning due to Chyna’s shared son with Rob’s half-sister Kylie Jenner‘s ex-boyfriend Tyga. She’s also best friends with Amber Rose, an ex of Kanye West, who is now married to Rob’s sister Kim Kardashian.

Kardashian proposed to Chyna in April 2016, and a month later, they announced they were expecting their first child. The two welcomed their daughter, Dream Renée, last November. They then called off their engagement in February.