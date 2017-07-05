*The Rob Kardashian/Blac Chyna implosion continues to snowball, with celebrities like Snoop Dogg and T.I. chiming in to roast Rob for putting his personal business on the ‘Gram, and suggesting that the reality star just take the L and move on.

But Rob is doing just the opposite.

After Rob’s explicit Twitter rant against Chyna Wednesday , T.I. posted – then quickly deleted – a message mocking Rob for getting “worked” by Chyna and for also “letting the world know you a duck” by choosing to put all of the embarrassing details on social media.

In response, Rob decided to “let the world know” about T.I. and Tiny allegedly paying Chyna to participate in threesomes — according to what he claims Chyna told him.

“Since T.I. wanna chime in on business that don’t concern him, let’s talk about the threesome you had with Chyna and your baby mama Tiny,” wrote Rob, stressing the veracity of it all by adding, “I put that on my daughter’s life.”

Meanwhile, Snoop Dogg seemed annoyed by the invasion of his timeline with all this nonsense, calling Rob’s antics “sucker s**t.”

“He knew what he was getting into when he got her,” Snoop says in the video. “She is what she is. She was what she was. Quit crying to the Internet, n***a.”

Rob says Instagram shut down his account down (TMZ says it’s because he was posting nude pics of Chyna) so the Kardashian bro has informed everyone that he has moved his operation to Twitter.

Since Instagram shut me down everyone peep my twitter lol — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) July 5, 2017

I truly thought Chyna wanted to be a family and that’s why I was so loyal to her but I learned my lesson and everyone else was right — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) July 5, 2017

Soon as kylie and tyga broke up Chyna was over the game. She had a baby out of spite and I’ll never view her the same. — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) July 5, 2017