Jeep Music Vol. 1 Track Listing

1. Want More (feat. Kranium)
2. Only You
3. Living Foul
4. What We Do
5. Right Here
6. Baecation
7. Kitchen Table
8. Nobody (feat. 50 Cent and T.I.)

*R&B sensation and “Power” actor Rotimi announced recently that his highly anticipated EP Jeep Music Vol. 1 will be released on August 4th via G-Unit Records/EMPIRE.

To celebrate the forthcoming release of his new EP, Rotimi debuted his new single entitled “Want More” feat. Dancehall superstar Kranium today! The new track is the embodiment of summer vibes with its Afrobeat/Reggae feel.

Jeep Music Vol. 1 will feature production from James “Keyz” Foye III (Bryson Tiller, Diddy, K. Michelle) as well as additional guest appearances by 50 Cent and T.I. (full track listing below). Jeep Music Vol. 1 details the ups and down of love, a homage to the vehicle driven by his ex.

Fans can exclusively experience live performances of music from Jeep Music Vol. 1 as Rotimi joins August Alsina on his Don’t Matter Tour.

The 24-city tour starts today and will be stopping in such major cities as Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and Atlanta (full itinerary below). Tickets are currently available for purchase via Live Nation.

Whether acting, singing or songwriting, the 28-year-old triple threat can do it all! Starring in the record breaking and critically-acclaimed Starz hit drama POWER alongside Omari Hardwick and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, the New Jersey native has taken the world by storm with his interpretation of Andre Coleman. Rotimi has further proved his acting prowess this year with roles in much discussed Netflix films DEUCES and Burning Sands.

Born to Nigerian parents and raised in New Jersey, Rotimi started singing at weddings at the age of six. Since then, he has been determined to become R&B’s next superstar. Signing to 50 Cent’s G-Unit Records in 2015, Rotimi released his first EP entitled Royal Wednesday the same year.  

With Rotimi’s star power constantly evolving, Jeep Music Vol. 1 will take the listener on a musical ride that is sonically intoxicating!

Don’t Matter Tour Dates

July 27th                                 San Antonio, TX                              Aztec Theater
July 28th                                 Dallas, TX                                       House of Blues
July 29th                                 Houston, TX                                    House of Blues
July 31st                                 New Orleans, LA                             House of Blues
August 3rd                              Charlotte, NC                                  The Fillmore
August 4th                              Atlanta, GA                                      Tabernacle
August 8th                              Washington, DC                              The Fillmore
August 10th                            Philadelphia, PA                              The Fillmore
August 11th                            Toronto, ON                                     Opera House
August 12th                            Boston, MA                                      House of Blues
August 13th                            New York, NY                                  Irving Plaza
August 17th                            Grand Rapids, MI                            The Intersection
August 18th                            Detroit, MI                                        The Fillmore
August 19th                            Indianapolis, IN                                Deluxe
August 20th                            Chicago, IL                                       House of Blues
August 22nd                           Denver, CO                                      Summit Music Hall
August 24th                            Las Vegas, NV                                 House of Blues
August 25th                            San Diego, CA                                 House of Blues
August 27th                            Los Angeles, CA                              The Wiltern
August 30th                            San Francisco, CA                           The Fillmore
August 31st                            Sacramento, CA                               Ace of Spades
September 2nd                       Vancouver, BC                                 Commodore Ballroom

For The Latest On Rotimi, Please Visit:

Website: http://www.rotimimusic.com/
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/Rotimi/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RotimiMusic/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rotimimusic/

 

 

 

 

 

