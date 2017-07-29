Listen to “Want More” (Feat. Kranium) Here:

Jeep Music Vol. 1 Track Listing

1. Want More (feat. Kranium)

2. Only You

3. Living Foul

4. What We Do

5. Right Here

6. Baecation

7. Kitchen Table

8. Nobody (feat. 50 Cent and T.I.)

*R&B sensation and “Power” actor Rotimi announced recently that his highly anticipated EP Jeep Music Vol. 1 will be released on August 4th via G-Unit Records/EMPIRE.

To celebrate the forthcoming release of his new EP, Rotimi debuted his new single entitled “Want More” feat. Dancehall superstar Kranium today! The new track is the embodiment of summer vibes with its Afrobeat/Reggae feel.

Jeep Music Vol. 1 will feature production from James “Keyz” Foye III (Bryson Tiller, Diddy, K. Michelle) as well as additional guest appearances by 50 Cent and T.I. (full track listing below). Jeep Music Vol. 1 details the ups and down of love, a homage to the vehicle driven by his ex.

Fans can exclusively experience live performances of music from Jeep Music Vol. 1 as Rotimi joins August Alsina on his Don’t Matter Tour.

The 24-city tour starts today and will be stopping in such major cities as Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and Atlanta (full itinerary below). Tickets are currently available for purchase via Live Nation.

Whether acting, singing or songwriting, the 28-year-old triple threat can do it all! Starring in the record breaking and critically-acclaimed Starz hit drama POWER alongside Omari Hardwick and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, the New Jersey native has taken the world by storm with his interpretation of Andre Coleman. Rotimi has further proved his acting prowess this year with roles in much discussed Netflix films DEUCES and Burning Sands.

Born to Nigerian parents and raised in New Jersey, Rotimi started singing at weddings at the age of six. Since then, he has been determined to become R&B’s next superstar. Signing to 50 Cent’s G-Unit Records in 2015, Rotimi released his first EP entitled Royal Wednesday the same year.

With Rotimi’s star power constantly evolving, Jeep Music Vol. 1 will take the listener on a musical ride that is sonically intoxicating!

Don’t Matter Tour Dates

July 27th San Antonio, TX Aztec Theater

July 28th Dallas, TX House of Blues

July 29th Houston, TX House of Blues

July 31st New Orleans, LA House of Blues

August 3rd Charlotte, NC The Fillmore

August 4th Atlanta, GA Tabernacle

August 8th Washington, DC The Fillmore

August 10th Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore

August 11th Toronto, ON Opera House

August 12th Boston, MA House of Blues

August 13th New York, NY Irving Plaza

August 17th Grand Rapids, MI The Intersection

August 18th Detroit, MI The Fillmore

August 19th Indianapolis, IN Deluxe

August 20th Chicago, IL House of Blues

August 22nd Denver, CO Summit Music Hall

August 24th Las Vegas, NV House of Blues

August 25th San Diego, CA House of Blues

August 27th Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

August 30th San Francisco, CA The Fillmore

August 31st Sacramento, CA Ace of Spades

September 2nd Vancouver, BC Commodore Ballroom

Watch The Video For “Nobody” (Feat. 50 Cent & T.I.):

http://hyperurl.co/vNobody

