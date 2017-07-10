*Whether or not former WWE champ Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was serious when he told May’s GQ that he would consider a run for U.S. president in 2020, someone has taken him very seriously and filed a campaign committee on the actor’s behalf.

“Run the Rock 2020” campaign committee is officially on the books at the Federal Election Commission (FEC) thanks to a filing Sunday by Kenton Tilford, an individual based in West Virginia. No word yet if he has any connection to The Rock, but the filing makes Johnson eligible for the 2020 election, if he chooses to run.

“More poise, less noise” is the slogan.

During a May interview with GQ, Johnson said “of course” when asked if he’d consider a White House run in 2020. He doubled down on the prospect several weeks later, telling “The Tonight Show’s” Jimmy that the idea intrigued him, and he could be the relatable President the United States needs, but “three-and-a-half years is a long ways away.”

Johnson, who is registered as an Independent, also joked about running during the season finale of “Saturday Night Live” in May. He shared an image of himself on Twitter standing behind a podium labeled “‘The Rock’ Johnson 2020” to promote the episode and “announced” on the show that he and Tom Hanks were teaming up for a bid.

“It’s just that when it comes to politics, we need more poise and less noise,” Johnson said. “Americans deserve strong, capable leaders. Leaders who care about this country and care about its people.”