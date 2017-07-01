*Nicki Minaj’s ex Safaree Samuels is seeking another bout with 15-minutes of fame because the part-time rapper and ghostwriter has reached out to Iyanla Vanzant for help.

“The Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” is vying for an appearance on the life coach’s popular OWN show, “Iyanla: Fix My Life.” He took to social media to encourage his fans to help push his campaign, writing:

“Hey @IyanlaVanzant can you fix my life.

He later added:

“Can yall get @IyanlaVanzant to reply by the time i land.. thanks love Safaree”

We’re wondering if he needs help with how he connects with women?

As you know, Safaree split with Nicki back in 2014, after what seemed like a decades-long courtship. Several tracks on Minaj’s third album “The Pinkprint” are believed to have been inspired by the end of their relationship.



In related news, Nicki Minaj and 2 Chainz performed at the first-ever NBA Awards on Monday night. The two took to the stage to perform “Realize” from 2 Chainz recent Pretty Girls Like Trap Music album before Nicki performed her verse from Katy Perry’s “Swish Swish.”

It was an eventful day for Minaj, who earlier had been awarded the key to her hometown of Queens, New York for her “outstanding career achievements in music.”

Watch the NBA Awards performance below.

The NBA Awards aired Monday, June 26, on TNT.