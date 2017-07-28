*Samuel L. Jackson stars in a TV series currently being pitched from “Black Sails” co-creator Jonathan E. Steinberg, “Fargo” and “Handmaid’s Tale” executive producer Warren Littlefield and Fox 21 TV Studios, reports Deadline.

Titled “Old Man,” the drama centers on widower Dan Chase (Jackson), an average Vermont retiree with a dark secret. Following Chase’s involvement as a young army intelligence hotshot in a botched operation in Libya 35 years ago, he went on the run, trying to escape people who want him dead. Just as he had begun to think he was finally safe, Chase finds himself again in the crosshairs.

According to Deadline, the show is being pitched to the likes of FX, TNT, HBO, Showtime, Netflix, Hulu and Amazon, with multiple offers already on the table.

“Old Man” is written by Steinberg and based on the novel The Old Man by Edgar Perry.