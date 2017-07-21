*A shakeup in the White House communications department Friday has Sarah Huckabee Sanders replacing Sean Spicer as press secretary, and Anthony Scaramucci as the new communications director.

Spicer announced his resignation earlier Friday, reportedly in response to the addition of Scaramucci as his boss. The New York financier and former Trump campaign fundraiser has no background in communications, which the press is pointing out.

Wanna know why @realDonaldTrump picked @Scaramucci ? Just tune in. May not know comms strategy but he is smooth as silk as a talker — Dana Bash (@DanaBashCNN) July 21, 2017

Spicer lasted six-months and one day in the job amid daily turmoil in the White House. According to CNN, he “adamantly opposed” Scaramucci’s hiring, and “his resignation came in spite of Trump’s request that he remain in this position, a White House official and top GOP advisers said.”

Spicey sent out a goodbye tweet, saying he’ll stay in the job through August: