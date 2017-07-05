*SBP Gaming Company, an African-American owned leisure-gaming company based in Durham, NC has announced the launch of their Premium Spades Game Social Set as part of their Premium Social Set Gift collection. The game sets will be sold exclusively from their new online destination PremiumSpades.com.

“We are so proud to finally launch our premium game night series with Premium Spades,” says Leroy Lasenburg, III – Chairman and CEO of the SBP Gaming Company.

As a 3rd generation Spades player, African-American business owner Leroy Lasenburg, III started the company in 2013 to celebrate many of America’s greatest social past times. Starting with selling single card decks, Leroy decided to offer players a completely upscale social experience to share with friends. Premium Spades was created in 2015 to celebrate the game of Spades and bring more recognition to the game worldwide.

He adds, “Spades is played by over 40 million Americans at home and online and is a popular game among African Americans. This is the perfect time and game to debut our social sets to offer an upscale game night experience.”

Premium Spades social sets include casino-quality playing cards and game accessories with formal drinkware in a luxury gift box. Premium Spades Game Sets sell for $75 and are sold exclusively through the PremiumSpades.com website.

For more information on Premium Spades, visit www.premiumspades.com.



About the SBP Gaming Company

The SBP Gaming Company is a leisure gaming company offering high-end game sets for a sophisticated social experience. Combining gaming with entertaining, our premium social sets give players an elegant experience of some of Americas’ favorite past times. For more info, visit www.premiumspades.com or contact [email protected]com

