*Unfortunately, we have bad news to report on Senator John McCain (R., Ariz.).

McCain, 80, who has been out this week recovering from surgery, has now been diagnosed with brain cancer, his office revealed on Wednesday.

McCain underwent a procedure last week to remove a 5-centimeter (1.9-inch) blood clot from above his left eye. Tissue pathology has since revealed that a primary brain tumor was associated with the blood clot.

“The Senator and his family are reviewing further treatment options with his Mayo Clinic care team,” the Mayo Clinic Hospital in Phoenix said in a written statement. “Treatment options may include a combination of chemotherapy and radiation.”

The hospital identified the tumor as glioblastoma, which is an aggressive form of brain cancer.

McCain was initially expected to return to Washington, D.C. next week, but his office said in Wednesday’s statement that the senator will now consult with his doctors to determine when he will be able to return to work.

