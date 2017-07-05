*You knew a pregnancy wouldn’t keep Serena Williams off the court for long. After all, she and her unborn child already played…and won the Australian Open in January.

Serena Williams got her Australian Open trophies today 🐐🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/rU1Dk6gLZQ — Alysha Tsuji (@AlyshaTsuji) July 1, 2017

As her sister Venus Williams was busy competing at Wimbledon on Monday (July 3), Serena and her 7 month baby bump took to the courts back home for a little practice session.

With her protruding tummy in full effect, Williams, 35, moved through her strokes with ease — decked in a black T-shirt, gray leggings and a black cap, sans makeup.

“Wimbledon got me like: Easy standing drills this morning. Go easy,” she captioned a short Instagram video from a clay court.

Wimbledon got me like: Easy standing drills this morning. Go easy. A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Jul 3, 2017 at 8:21am PDT

Serena is due to give birth in September, and has already announced her plans for a post-baby return to tennis in January 2018.

“I don’t think my story is over yet,” she told Vanity Fair.

She expressed similar feelings to the New York Times.

“This is just a new part of my life,” Williams added. “My baby’s going to be in the stands and hopefully cheering for me.”