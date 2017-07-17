*When it comes to life, we’re all naïve about it in certain ways. Some more than others.

In the case of Serena Williams, when it came to depositing her first $1 million check; she thought it was as simple as depositing it via the bank’s drive-up window.

“I just put it in the bank and I just remember I went through the drive through to deposit my check,” she said. “They were like, ‘I think you need to come in for this.’ So I ended up going inside.”

By the way, she says she never “touched” the money. She continued:

“I should have taken a picture of it. Selfies didn’t exist back then.”

Meanwhile, as Williams’ tennis career took off, so did her finances, but the now expectant mother says it was just a byproduct of her passion for tennis, she told “Uninterrupted.”

“I’ve actually never played for money. I thought you would just go out there and you would hold a trophy,” she said. “Not once did I think about a check. In fact, when I first turned pro, you had to go pick up your check.”

“At the end of the year, the tournament directors would literally hand me the check because I would never go get it,” she said. “I just played for the love of the sport.”

Williams is due to welcome her first child in September, but that isn’t keeping her off the court.

Earlier this month, she posted an Instagram video of herself practicing.

"Wimbledon got me like: Easy standing drills this morning. Go easy," she captioned a short Instagram video from a clay court posted on July 3, 2017.

So, as you can see, the pregnant tennis champ couldn’t help herself and before she know it, she was on the courts in a practice session last week cause she caught Wimbledon fever.

“Wimbledon got me like: Easy standing drills this morning. Go easy,” she captioned a short Instagram video from a clay court.

Despite her growing bump, Williams, 35 — in a black T-shirt, gray leggings and a black cap — returns the ball with ease.

So even though she isn’t scheduled to deliver until September, she’s already planning her comeback.

She told Vanity Fair that she will officially return to the court in January 2018.

“I don’t think my story is over yet,” she said.

She basically told the same thing to the New York Times.

“This is just a new part of my life,” Williams added. “My baby’s going to be in the stands and hopefully cheering for me.”

No doubt there’s a lot more left in the tank. One baby isn’t gonna stop Serena’s show.