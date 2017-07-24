*More than 90 people were sent to the hospital during a concert in Connecticut headlined by Chance the Rapper on Friday, and cops say a large number of people hospitalized were underage attendees experiencing “severe intoxication.”

Hartford Deputy Chief Brian Foley said that officers made 50 underage drinking referrals at Hot 93.7’s Hot Jam concert at Xfinity Theatre on Friday (July 21). Most of those charged were issued a summons to appear in court. Several other arrests were made throughout the evening.

Police say about 21,000 fans attended the concert, and the crowd was mostly comprised of people in their late teens and early 20s. Foley says tailgating, partying and excessive alcohol consumption was “extremely prevalent.” One 19-year-old had a blood-alcohol content of nearly 0.5— eight times the legal limit for driving.

Other artists performing at the concert were Kyle, PnB Rock and ANoyd.