Sheana Elliott Releases Freshmen Single, ‘Best Me’

*Worship is the theme of the music ministry of Gospel artist Sheana Elliott. The Bridgeport, Connecticut native served as music director and worship leader at New Vision International Ministries for 16 years before launching her solo career.

A songwriter and an ordained minister, she has shared the stage with popular worship leaders like Deon Kipping, JJ Hairston and Pastor Chris Edwards, all of whom are based in her local area. Now the psalmist has released a brand new single called “Best Me”. The song, from her forthcoming CD, can be purchased on iTunes, Amazon and other digital music outlets.

Penned by the artist, “Best Me” is a musical prayer. “I was praying around 2AM in the morning,” she recalls. “I said to God, ‘I just want to be better. I want to do better. I don’t want to waste what you’ve given me. I want to get it right today and I want to be what you want me to be’,” she says.

Her heartfelt words spoken to God ended up being the song’s lyrics. Produced by her husband, musician Chris Elliott, “Best Me” is a ballad that many will find relatable. Sheana Elliott desires that people know that “every day is a new day, a day with fresh mercies”. “Best Me” is the second single release for the worship leader. “With All I Have”, a Latin-influenced track, was Sheana’s first release. The up-tempo praise song is just one of many that will be included on her debut record releasing in late 2017.

The upcoming project comes from someone with a lifetime love of music. The Connecticut native has been singing all her life. Her mother, a pastor and a singer, provided a home filled with music. Sheana and her siblings often performed concerts in their living room when they were small. As the daughter of a pastor, taking care of the church was a huge responsibility for Sheana Elliott and she found herself singing, teaching Sunday school and even preaching at times. A shy kid, she would often be pushed to sing, but when she did, her singing changed the atmosphere of the room.

She joined a Gospel group called BASIC (Brothers and Sisters In Christ) in high school and while a member, she shed her shyness. The group gained some popularity and opened up for well-known artists such as Shirley Caesar, John P. Kee and CeCe Winans. Following her time with BASIC, she served as a Worship Leader at Grace Baptist Church in Norwalk, CT. Later, she joined New Vision International Ministries and stepped into the role of worship leader. The church’s praise team appeared on the Bobby Jones Gospel Show.

After the death of her father and 16 years as a worship leader of her church, she felt the Lord ushering her into her own music ministry. Leading worship is the crux of her music ministry. She says, “I have found that leading worship is a gift; it’s something that God has called me to do. Worship is the air I breathe and the air I exhale; it’s my life. It’s my connection to the Life Source.” For more information about Sheana Elliott, connect with her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Andrea R. Williams

