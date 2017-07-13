*More videos have surfaced of Shia LaBeouf’s hurling racist remarks during his arrest for public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, and obstruction in Savannah, Ga, and now the actor is apologizing.

Earlier this week, TMZ posted video of his arrest, which saw the actor berating a black police officer.

On Wednesday afternoon, the website posted additional footage of his booking, which shows him telling a black officer that he will go to hell because of his skin color.

“You’re going to hell, straight to hell, bro,” he said to both cops present, and then elaborated, saying, “You, especially, Devin.” A white cop questioned why Devin, specifically, and LaBeouf said, “Cause he’s a black man.”

Watch below:

Shia also got racial with a white officer in the precinct, telling him his wife watches porn and he must feel ashamed that his wife prefers “black d***.”

Watch below:

On Wednesday, LaBeouf apologized via Twitter, saying he was “ashamed” of his behavior.

“My outright disrespect for authority is problematic to say the least, and completely destructive to say the worst. The actor stressed that he’s been battling addiction and that he’s taking new steps toward sobriety.

“I have been struggling with addiction publicly for too long, and I am actively taking steps toward securing my sobriety and hope I can be forgiven for my mistakes,” he concluded.