*Video of Shia LaBeouf’s latest drunken arrest includes footage of the actor cursing out his black arresting officer in Savannah, GA and indirectly referring to the cop’s race by bringing up Donald Trump.

“You got a president who don’t give a s**t about you, and you stuck in a police force who don’t give a f**k about you! And you wanna arrest what? White people?” said the actor, while handcuffed in the back seat of the squad car.

LaBeouf was arrested for public intoxication, disorderly conduct and obstruction.

According to the police report obtained by TMZ, he asked someone for a cigarette on Saturday morning (July 8). When the person said no, he began swearing in front of women and children and was told to leave. LaBeouf refused and became aggressive toward an officer. When the cop tried to arrest him, the actor ran to a nearby hotel. He was eventually arrested in the lobby.

En route to the precinct, LaBeouf told the black officer: “You put your own kind in the f***ing pen. For nothing! You put a white man in the pen for what? You f**ing b**ch! For asking a black man for a cigarette?”

Watch below: