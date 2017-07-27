*Add Simone Biles to the list of folks that have filmed themselves trying to hold a conversation while still high as a kite off dental anesthesia.

The Olympic gymnast got her wisdom teeth pulled and made sure to capture the moment for her followers. “Wisdom teeth = gone,” she captioned a selfie.

wisdom teeth = gone 🙇🏾‍♀️ ps I have a funny video to share with y’all ! haha A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) on Jul 27, 2017 at 7:00am PDT

She followed through on her promise to share a “funny video” and posted footage of herself shot while she was still loopy from the extractions.

In the video, the gold medalist still has cotton in her mouth as she tries to sing…we think, and pretends to drive a car…even honking the horn.

After the performance, she sticks the landing by falling back asleep.

We give it a perfect 10.

Watch below: