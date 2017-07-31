*Somebody’s got their business all up and down front street, so to speak. That somebody is R&B singer Bobby V.

If you haven’t heard, V – who used to go by the name Bobby Valentino – is the subject of a viral video that spread over the weekend showing him running out of an apartment after allegedly not paying for services received from a prostitute.

Even if you’ve never used the services of a sex worker, you know it ain’t cool to get serviced and not pay for said services. However, Mr. V says that’s not how things happened.

Reps for the singer adamantly deny the person he hooked up with was a prostitute, and says he’s now being extorted after the person filming him realized who he was.

“Misrepresentation and deception were maliciously used to target Valentino; during the encounter, Valentino was victimized and threatened by acts of extortion which continued after his departure was captured on video.”

Bobby V’s rep also told TMZ that he’s reported the extortion attempt to Atlanta law enforcement.

As for the claim made on social media that the woman was transgender — the rep says Bobby had no idea.

He knows. Check out the video below of Bobby V scurrying out of the hook up place, but play close attention to the voice of the person providing the voiceover/narration. We’ll just leave it at that.

