*The world is about to see and hear even more of Jeremih.

The R&B-pop singer, rapper, songwriter, and producer has signed with UTA for worldwide representation in all areas, according to Deadline.com.

The artist – who earned Songwriter of the Year at ASCAP’s 2016 Rhythm & Soul Music Awards, joining former winners Jay Z, and Timbaland – counts among his own hits “Birthday Sex” and “Down on Me,” which featured 50 Cent.

In 2014, Jeremih’s single “Don’t Tell ‘Em” featuring YG became his third top-ten hit on the Billboard Hot 100 and later went on to win an iHeartRadio Music Award for Hip Hop/R&B Song of the Year.

He released his third studio album, “Late Nights,” in 2015 which featured guests J. Cole, Future, Big Sean, Ty Dolla $ign, and more, and was certified gold. In 2016, Jeremih was nominated for a “Best R&B Performance” Grammy Award for his performance on “Planes” (with J. Cole).

Jeremih is also finishing his fourth studio album, “Later That Night”; the debut single from the album, “I Think of You” with Chris Brown and Big Sean, was released on February 2, 2017.