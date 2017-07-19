*According to a survey of more than 5,500 single folks aged 18 and over by dating site match.com, iPhones owners are “21 times more likely to judge others negatively for having an Android, while those who have an Android are 15 times more likely to judge others negatively for having an iPhone.

And those who have older models of either smartphone are 56% less likely to get a date,” per marketwatch.com.

Sounds like a first world problem for millennials.

“We look for so many other ways in which we’re compatible with potential partners, why shouldn’t phones be on the list?” says Abby Rodman, a psychotherapist in Boston. “Where a person lives, what car they drive, and what they do for a living are all things we weigh before embarking on a relationship. That may be pitiful commentary, but we’re also looking for compatibility in the non-materialistic: political viewpoints, religious convictions, and fundamental ethical values.”

One explanation for the iPhone users bougie approach to dating: iPhone users earn higher incomes than Android users, according to research group ComScore.

“The metrics of the traditional date have shifted,” says Simon Rego, chief psychologist at Montefiore Medical Center at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York.

“Some people would rather lose their sense of smell than their iPhones. It’s as important to spell-check your text as it is to straighten your tie. Actually, I’m not sure people even wear ties on dates anymore.”

The study also revealed that social media preferences divide people, such as how and how often single users navigate the platform. For instance, “when singletons “friend” each other on Facebook, some 58% are turned off by anyone who complains on Facebook, and exactly half of singletons are put off by potential dates who are too active on social media, the study concluded.”

“This is a profound commentary on today’s dating world living operating electronically online,” says Fran Walfish, Beverly Hills family and relationship psychotherapist, author of “The Self-Aware Parent.”

You can read more about the study here.