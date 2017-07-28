*Thursday was a good day for Snoop Dogg.

As the rapper was surprising a room full of TV critics to promote his upcoming relaunch of “The Joker’s Wild” on TNT, the Long Beach emcee was also cleared of the lawsuit against him claiming he caused fan injuries when a barricade collapsed at a 2016 concert.

At Snoop and Wiz Khalifa’s Aug. 5, 2016 show at the BB&T Pavilion in Camden, New Jersey, 42 fans were injured when a front row railing broke, resulting in three venue employees and 14 fans suing both artists. The incident reportedly occurred when the rappers encouraged fans to move towards the stage, causing the partition to collapse and the front row to fall about 10 feet.

Wiz Khalifa’s team and Live Nation (who operates BB&T Pavilion) are still fighting the lawsuit, but Snoop’s team was able to convince a judge to drop the charges because the rapper resides in California and the suit was filed in Pennsylvania, according to TMZ.

Also on Thursday (July 27), Snoop showed up unannounced during Turner Broadcasting’s portion of the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills. Dressed head to toe in black and white, Snoop was introduced during TNT & TBS President Kevin Reilly’s executive session to discuss his updated version of 70s game show “The Joker’s Wild.”

“Me and my grandmother used to watch it,” Snoop told the critics. “I just loved the way that the show used to flow. I loved that you could win money. …I love making money and I love trying to get money so it was one of those shows that was enticing to me.”

