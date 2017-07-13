*FX’s critically-acclaimed “Atlanta,” from triple-threat Donald Glover is the lone freshman program to earn a nomination in the major comedy series category this year.

“Atlanta” came away with six Emmy nominations overall after the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Award nominations were announced Thursday morning by Shemar Moore and Anna Chlumsky. “Saturday Night Live” and HBO’s “Westworld” led the pack with 22 nominations each.

“Atlanta” will battle ABC’s “Black-ish” for best comedy series, and Glover also scored nods in the lead actor, writing, and directing categories as well.

In addition to Glover, acting nods went to Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross for “Black-ish,” Viola Davis for “How to Get Away With Murder,” Sterling K. Brown and Ron Cephas Jones for “This Is Us,” Jeffrey Wright and Thandie Newton for “Westworld,” Samira Wiley for “The Handmaid’s Tale” and Uzo Aduba for “Orange Is the New Black.”

Tituss Burgess picked up a nod for “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” and Leslie Jones earns her first nod for “Saturday Night Live.”

Facing each other in the Directing for a Nonfiction Program category is Ava DuVernay for her Netflix documentary “13th” and Ezra Edelman for his ESPN documentary “O.J.: Made in America.”

Oprah Winfrey’s HBO film “The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks” picked up a nod for Television Movie.

NBC’s “This Is Us” is the lone broadcast series up for best drama. The breakout show will battle AMC’s “Better Call Saul,” “Netflix shows “House of Cards,” “Stranger Things” and “The Crown”; Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” and HBO’s “Westworld.”

Snoop Dogg picks up his first Emmy nomination, joining co-nominee Martha Stewart in the Best Reality/Reality-Competition Program Host category for their VH1 series “Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party.” Also nominated in the category is W. Kamau Bell (“United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell), RuPaul Charles (“RuPaul’s Drag Race), Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn (“Project Runway) and Gordon Ramsay (“MasterChef Junior).

The Emmy Awards, hosted by Stephen Colbert, will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 17 at 5 p.m. PT. on CBS.

See the list of major categories below:

Drama Series

“Better Call Saul” (AMC)

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

“House of Cards” (Netflix)

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

“This Is Us” (NBC)

“Westworld” (HBO)

Comedy Series

“Atlanta” (FX)

“Black-ish” (ABC)

“Master of None” (Netflix)

“Modern Family” (ABC)

“Silicon Valley” (HBO)

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” (Netflix)

“Veep” (HBO)

Drama Actress

Viola Davis (“How to Get Away with Murder”)

Claire Foy (“The Crown”)

Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Keri Russell (“The Americans”)

Evan Rachel Wood (“Westworld”)

Robin Wright (“House of Cards”)

Drama Actor

Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)

Anthony Hopkins (“Westworld”)

Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)

Matthew Rhys (“The Americans”)

Liev Schreiber (“Ray Donovan”)

Kevin Spacey (“House of Cards”)

Milo Ventimiglia (“This Is Us”)

Comedy Actor

Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”)

Aziz Ansari (“Master of None”)

Zach Galifianakis (“Baskets”)

Donald Glover (“Atlanta”)

William H. Macy (“Shameless”)

Jeffrey Tambor (“Transparent”)

Comedy Actress

Pamela Adlon (“Better Things”)

Tracee Ellis-Ross (“black-ish”)

Jane Fonda (“Grace and Frankie”)

Lily Tomlin (“Grace and Frankie”)

Allison Janney (“Mom”)

Ellie Kemper (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (“Veep”)

Limited Series

“Big Little Lies” (HBO)

“Fargo” (FX)

“Feud: Bette and Joan” (FX)

“The Night Of” (HBO)

“Genius” (National Geographic)

Limited Series Actor

Riz Ahmed (“The Night Of”)

Benedict Cumberbatch (“Sherlock: The Lying Detective”)

Robert De Niro (“The Wizard of Lies”)

Ewan McGregor (“Fargo”)

Geoffrey Rush (“Genius”)

John Turturro (“The Night Of”)

Limited Series Actress

Carrie Coon (“Fargo”)

Felicity Huffman (“American Crime”)

Nicole Kidman (“Big Little Lies”)

Jessica Lange (“Feud”)

Susan Sarandon (“Feud”)

Reese Witherspoon (“Big Little Lies”)

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

John Lithgow (“The Crown”)

Jonathan Banks (“Better Call Saul”)

Mandy Patinkin (“Homeland”)

Michael Kelly (“House of Cards”)

David Harbour (“Stranger Things”)

Ron Cephas Jones (“This Is Us”)

Jeffrey Wright (“Westworld”)

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Ann Dowd (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Samira Wiley (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Uzo Aduba (“Orange Is the New Black”)

Millie Bobby Brown (“Stranger Things”)

Chrissy Metz (“This Is Us”)

Thandie Newton (“Westworld”)

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Alec Baldwin (“Saturday Night Live”)

Louie Anderson (“Baskets”)

Ty Burrell (“Modern Family”)

Tituss Burgess (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”)

Tony Hale (“Veep”)

Matt Walsh (“Veep”)

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”)

Vanessa Bayer (“Saturday Night Live”)

Leslie Jones (“Saturday Night Live”)

Anna Chlumsky (“Veep”)

Judith Light (“Transparent”)

Kathryn Hahn (“Transparent”)

Variety Talk Series

“Full Frontal With Samantha Bee” (TBS)

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (ABC)

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (HBO)

“Late Late Show With James Corden” (CBS)

“Real Time With Bill Maher” (HBO)

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (CBS)

Reality Competition

“The Amazing Race” (CBS)

“American Ninja Warrior” (NBC)

“Project Runway” (Lifetime)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (vh1)

“Top Chef” (Bravo)

“The Voice” (NBC)

Television Movie

“Black Mirror: San Junipero”

“Dolly Parton’s Christmas Of Many Colors: Circle Of Love”

“The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks”

“Sherlock: The Lying Detective (Masterpiece)”

“The Wizard Of Lies”

Variety Sketch Series

“Billy On The Street” (truTV)

“Documentary Now!” (IFC)

“Drunk History” (Comedy Central)

“Portlandia” (IFC)

“Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

“Tracey Ullman’s Show” (HBO)

Structured Reality Program

“Antiques Roadshow” (PBS)

“Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” (Food Network)

“Fixer Upper” (HGTV)

“Lip Sync Battle” (Spike TV)

“Shark Tank” (ABC)

“Who Do You Think You Are” (TLC)

Unstructured Reality Program

“Born This Way” (A&E)

“Deadliest Catch” (Discovery Channel)

“Gaycation With Ellen Page” (Viceland)

“Intervention” (A&E)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked” (YouTube)

“United Shades Of America: With W. Kamau Bell” (CNN)

Host for a Reality/Reality-Competition Program

Alec Baldwin (“Match Game”)

W. Kamau Bell (“United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell)

RuPaul Charles (“RuPaul’s Drag Race)

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn (“Project Runway)

Gordon Ramsay (“MasterChef Junior)

Martha Stewart & Snoop Dogg (“Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party”)

Directing for a Comedy Series

Donald Glover (“Atlanta”)

Jamie Babbit (“Silicon Valley”)

Morgan Sackett (“Veep”)

David Mandel (“Veep”)

Dale Stern (“Veep”)

Directing for a Nonfiction Program

Alexis Bloom & Fisher Stevens (“Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds”)

Ezra Edelman (“O.J.: Made in America”)

Fredi Devas (“Planet Earth II”)

Elizabeth White (“Planet Earth II”)

Ava DuVernay (“13th”)

Writing for a Comedy Series

Donald Glover (“Atlanta”)

Stephen Glover (“Atlanta”)

Aziz Ansari & Lena Waithe (“Master of None”)

Alec Berg (“Silicon Valley”)

Billy Kimball (“Veep”)

David Mandel (“Veep”)

Writing for a Drama Series

Joe Weisberg & Joel Fields (“The Americans”)

Gordon Smith (“Better Call Saul”)

Peter Morgan (“The Crown”)

Bruce Miller (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

The Duffer Brothers (“Stranger Things”)

Lisa Joy & Jonathan Nolan (“Westworld”)

Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Drama

David E. Kelley (“Big Little Lies”)

Charlie Brooker (“Black Mirror: San Junipero”)

Noah Hawley (“Fargo”)

Ryan Murphy (“Feud: Bette and Joan”)

Jaffe Cohen, Michael, Michael Zam & Ryan Murphy (“Feud: Bette and Joan”)

Richard Price & Steven Zaillian (“The Night Of”)