*Snoop Dogg is set to host “The Joker’s Wild,” a reboot of the iconic 1970s and ’80s game show that TBS will launch later this year.

The rap icon made a surprise appearance onstage during the TCA Turner Summer Press Tour Presentation at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 27, where he dished about his new gig and the impact that television has had on his life. The EUR/Electronic Urban Report was also on hand to get the rap pioneer’s opinion on modern hip-hop and the artists he’s digging at the moment.

“I watched TV heavily,” Snoop told the room full of reporters. “It was great television shows that I grew up watching: “Good Times,” “What’s Happening?,” “The Jeffersons,” he added.

“I grew up loving TV. And then I watched a lot of game shows because, you know, game shows was very popular when I was a kid: “Price is Right,” “Joker’s Wild,” “Family Feud,” “Love Connection,” etc., etc.”

“Jokers Wild” was a household favorite — as Snoop revealed both he and his grandmother used to watch it together when he was growing up in Long Beach, Calif.

“Well, me and my grandmother used to watch it, and I just loved the way that the show used to flow. I loved that you could win money. You know what I’m saying? They would count the money out, and there was a chance that you could get to a high level and get as much money as you could. It was just one of those shows that was, like — I love making money, and I love trying to get money. So it was one of those shows that was enticing to me.”

Snoop Dogg (born Cordozar Calvin Broadus Jr. ) began music career began in 1992 when he was discovered by Dr. Dre of N.W.A. He has since sold thirty-five million albums worldwide.

“When I plugged into the music scene, I got with Dr. Dre, and Dr. Dre was one of the greatest producers to ever do it,” Snoop said during TCA. “So I felt like, being with him, he could actually hone my skills and shine me up and make a rock a diamond. So I had big aspirations, but I didn’t think it would be as big as it is.”

Continuing, “But if you put in the work, if you have the right work ethics and you do things the right way, then this is the results.”

When asked if it has been a childhood dream to host a game show, Snoop replied, “I’m just watching television nowadays, and I’m seeing all these great game shows come back to life. And I’m watching all these great hosts put a different spirit and a different twist on game shows that I grew up watching, and I just felt like I could do it. I felt that this was the right game, this was the right network, it’s the right scenario, it’s the right time in my career to take the lead and to be a game show host because I’m fun, I’m exciting, and I’m engaging. That’s what game show hosts do.”

So, what can fans expect from Snoop Dogg as a TV game show host?

“Oh, man, I’m going to do my “thing” thing. You understand what I’m saying? One thing about my script, it’s not scripted. I’m going to look the part. I’m going to be sharp. You know I’m gonna look the part, baby.”

Considering how the hip-hop game has changed since he hit the scene, EUR/Electronic Urban Report correspondent Ny MaGee was on deck at TCA to ask Snoop his opinion about modern hip-hop, and who some of the artists are that he believes has what it takes to achieve the type of longevity that he has.

“Oh, wow, great questions. I love and I respect the hip-hop that’s being made right now. It’s kicking open new doors. Hip-hop has always been a young man’s game. When I came out, I was a young man. They didn’t understand me. I got ridiculed. I got criticized. But I grew into who I am,” Snoop said.

“So I say that to all the young rappers that are being criticized or ridiculed, “Stand your ground. Stay who you are, and keep doing what you do, because we’re always misunderstood until we give understanding.”

Continuing, “And as far as the new artists that I love or respect and I feel are going to be here 20, 30 years from now, definitely Drake, definitely Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole. Those rappers right there, I feel like they stand for something, and they won’t fall for anything.”

