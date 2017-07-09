*Whoo Lawd, what da heck do we have her? Why it’s somebody’s grandma or is great grandma … flashin’ the world at a Dodgers game.

Yeah boy, we don’t yet know who she is, but she was obviously feeling no pain … she was having a real, real good time on Saturday when she was featured on the stadium’s Jumbotron screen.

Hmm, was the LA heat wave that made her do it?

Well, however she got in the mood, it worked so well that it turned the crowd on to the point they started cheering her. We guess the feeling got a little too good ’cause that’s when out of nowhere she did her flash thingy. Fortunately she was wearing a bra — but the reflexive reaction from the crowd of 45,225 meant that they got a little more than they were ready for. After all, who knew what was coming?

“It was the rally granny,” said Dodgers rookie Cody Bellinger, who didn’t see it happen. “Some of my teammates were talking about it a little bit. You don’t see that much at a baseball stadium.”

Watch:

THIS GRANDMOTHER AT THIS DODGERS GAME HAS ME ON THE FLOOR (watch till end) pic.twitter.com/nBOEBulie8 — ♡✧∗ cat ∗✧♡ (@fidmcataucker) July 9, 2017

Who knows. maybe “Flashin’ Granny’s” hijinks inspired the Dodgers to a 5-4 win in extra innings.

Do yo’ thang, Granny! 🙂