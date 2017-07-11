*You may have seen the above video of a woman being shoved down a flight of stairs and didn’t know the full story. Now the woman was the victim of what is basically an assault is speaking out.

The incident happened to Sibahle “Stevie” Nkumbi in Amsterdam. The man who pushed her out of her Airbnb rental is reportedly the building’s landlord. His over-reaction was supposedly due her checking after the designated time.

Amsterdam media reports that the suspect was arrested and held by local law enforcement, and according to a report, prosecutors are considering an attempt to charge the suspect with attempted murder.

In the 30-second video, it sounds like Nkumbi tells the landlord “don’t be emotional,” and begs the question of why he’s throwing her belongings out of her rental.

The host repeatedly says “Out!” and appears to push Nkumbi against the wall. He continues shoving her toward the stairs, and as a result, Nkumbi is thrown violently down a steep set of steps in the stairwell, headfirst.

Before the video ends, Nkumbi can be seen lying on the floor, motionless.

Nkumbi claimed that the landlord was “verbally abusive,” and claimed that she only awoke after being hospitalized with a concussion and contusions all over her body and face.

This is essentially another black eye for AIRbnb with black people as the compamny has been accused of discrimination frequently in the past. The company’s Director of Diversity, David King, released the following statement about the incident:

“Appalling and unconscionable behavior against members of our community runs counter to everything Airbnb stands for. Our CEO Brian Chesky and I are reaching out to the affected guests. We will take the strongest actions we can against such abhorrent conduct, including banning people for life from our platform and assisting law enforcement with their investigation and potential prosecution. Nobody should ever be treated like this and it will not be tolerated.”

In an interview with the UK’s Sunday Times, Nkumbi said:

“[The host] even said that we are not the great artists or queens that we think we are and that we must leave now‚ this is not Africa. Any person of color who has been a witness of racist attacks will make the connection of the words and will know it when it happens to you.”

Nkumbi was in Amsterdam to write an article about an art exhibit. She is currently studying in Bern, Switzerland.

In a YouTube interview, a visibly bruised and shaken Nkumbi said that on the day of the incident, she and her companions were running late and their landlady came ringing their doorbell and demanding they pack up their belongings and get out.

“She stated that this is not acceptable, you guys need to pack and leave now. And I was like, “Yes, give us a few minutes to pack” and I apologized profusely for us being late and we were getting ready to leave.

Nkumbi said the man then became ‘verbally abusive’ and said, “you people” and “this in not Africa.”

“Any person of color that reads this and has been a witness to, or has witnessed, racist attacks, you know it when it happens to you,” she said. “I guarantee you, had this been a white person, it would have turned out differently.’

Seeing how “emotional” the man was, the guest said she tried to leave, thinking he would move out of the way to let her through.

“When I got close enough to him, he couldn’t resist the opportunity to grab me, and the way he grabbed me… I knew that he was gonna throw me down there,” Nkumbi recounted.

Watch the full interview: