*Spike Lee and singer-songwriter-playwright Stew, a 2008 Tony winner for the musical “Passing Strange,” have joined forces to express their feelings on Donald Trump’s presidency.

Lee directed a video for Stew and his band The Negro Problem’s song “Klown Wit Da Nuclear Code,” which was pegged to Independence Day. The two previously worked together on a feature film of the Broadway production of “Passing Strange.”

The clip features the lyrics of the song running over applicable pics from Trump’s presidency and campaign.

“This song is in the American tradition of protest songs,” Lee said in a statement. “The lyrics are self explanatory — there’s a reason the words appear on the picture. There is no album [attached to the song], it’s one and done (and hopefully not the end of the world as we know it).”

Stew, born Mark Stewart, is most renowned for “Passing Strange,” a musical about a young African-American’s self-discovery as he traveled through Europe. Stew wrote the book and lyrics for the show, performed as its narrator, and co-wrote the music with Heidi Rodewald. The show was nominated for five Tonys and won for best book; it also won two Obie Awards.

In addition to his work on Broadway, Stew has released eight albums, either solo or with The Negro Problem, since 2000.