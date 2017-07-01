*Something tells us it’s gonna be a super bangin’ 4th of July for Steph Curry!

The NBA superstar has agreed to a five-year, $201 million contract extension with the Golden State Warriors — making it the richest contract in league history.

According to ESPN, Curry, 29, is the first NBA star who will sign for the supermax contract, the crossing of a $200 million threshold that eventually will become the norm for the NBA’s biggest superstars.

Curry, who’s been in the league for 8 years, has been the hub for the Warriors, who won their second NBA championship in three years earlier in June.

The Warriors point guard had been on a four-year, $44 million contract, an extension that he signed when there were grave concerns about the sturdiness of his ankles.

Curry, a four-time All Star, finished the regular season averaging 25.3 points per game. He has led the league in 3-point field goals for a record five straight seasons.

Curry’s new deal got serious props from LeBron James, whom he has faced in the past three Finals.

RELATED NEWS: JASON WHITLOCK CALLS STEPH CURRY ‘COWARDLY’ AND SLAMS KAEPERNICK’S POLICE-SLAVE CATCHER ANALOGY (WATCH)

While Curry officially was one of the offseason’s top unrestricted free agents, there was never a doubt he would return to the Warriors. Golden State owner Joe Lacob made that much clear after his team won the NBA title last month.

“We’re going to do whatever it takes to keep Steph here and happy,” Lacob told the Bay Area News Group. “And I know he wants to be here and we want him here. So I do not anticipate any issues with him staying.”

Curry holds career averages of 22.8 points, 6.8 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game over his eight seasons.

He has led the league in 3-pointers for five consecutive seasons, and his career total of 1,917 ranks 10th all time. His career 3-point shooting percentage is 43.8, the third-highest all time.

As Curry’s shooting has awed, the accolades have rolled in. He is a two-time league MVP, a four-time All-Star and a three-time All-NBA first-team performer.

Get that money, Steph!