*Steve Harvey and his wife Marjorie recently spent some quality time with their newly engaged daughter Lori and her fiancé, Dutch professional soccer player Memphis Depay, on a double date in Italy.

Mr. Harvey announced their engagement in an Tweet last month, writing: “Marjorie and I are proud to announce the engagement of our youngest daughter Lori to Memphis Depay.” He added, “This young man is a good one! Congrats!”

Harvey and his family mixed a bit of business with pleasure on their Italian vacation. Lori joined her brother Jason and his wife as runway models in the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Sartorial in Palermo, Italy. Check out the Instagram pics below. Black Twitter roasted Steve because of his outfit.

Im so proud of my hubby @artofyevrah for walking in the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Sartoria show!! Thank you @dolcegabbana ! We are forever grateful !#JasonHarvey #AmandaHarvey #Hubby #DolceAndGabbana #ArtOfYevrah A post shared by Amanda Harvey (@theamanda_h) on Jul 9, 2017 at 12:49pm PDT

I swear I have the best In-Laws ever ❤️ Headed to the Alta Sartoria show. #AmandaHarvey #MarjorieHarvey #SteveHarvey #AltaSartoria #DolceAndGabbana #CoutureShow A post shared by Amanda Harvey (@theamanda_h) on Jul 9, 2017 at 1:58pm PDT

After the couple revealed their engagement online, Lori addressed inquiries about why she decided to get married at a young age. Many wondered could the reason be because she’s pregnant.

“No I’m not pregnant and won’t be for a while,” she posted. “I’m 20 and my fiancé is 23 for everyone asking….yes we are young, but when it’s right why wait,” she later tweeted, and followed it with, “Young and in love @Memphis.”

Steve Harvey has been married three times and has seven children. His twin daughters, 34-year-old Brandi and Karli, are from his marriage to first wife Marcia, and sons Broderick, 26, and Wynton, 19, are from his second marriage to Mary Shackelford. Marjorie’s children Morgan, 30, Jason, 25, and Lori are from her previous marriage.