*Steve Harvey’s ex-wife Mary Vaughn has filed a $60 million lawsuit against him, alleging that “he tortured her, held her against her will and even ‘murdered her soul’,” per BOSSIP.

Harvey has hit back at her lawsuit — filing court docs last week asking that the judge throw out Mary’s case because her lawsuit is frivolous.

In court docs, Steve says his second wife is a woman unable to move on with her life since their 2005 divorce and has since mounted a campaign of harassment and media slander against him. Mary and Steve were married from 1996-2005, and have one son.

OTHER NEWS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Maia Campbell Responds to LL Cool J: ‘I Don’t Need Help, I Need a Benefit Concert’

“Unwilling to move on with her life, Ms. Vaughn has engaged in a prolonged pattern of harassment and vexatious litigation against Mr. Harvey that has resulted in four separate injunction orders and a judicial finding of contempt against Ms. Vaughn for violating these orders on at least 20 occasions,” Steve’s answer, obtained by BOSSIP, states.

In her latest lawsuit against the comedian, Mary is suing “for intentional infliction of emotional distress, child endangerment, conspiracy, breach of contract, torture, kidnapping” and “soul murder.”

She claims her ex-husband inflicted “prolonged torture with the infliction of severe mental pain and suffering.” As a result, Mary said she tried to commit suicide by self-medicating. She accuses both Steve and his lawyer of causing her prolonged “severe emotional distress.”

Something tells us she’s not gonna get it, but Mary want’s $60 million in damages.

Save

Save

Save