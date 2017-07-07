*Steve Harvey is finally bringing his entire radio crew to his TV gig.

On Tuesday (July 11), for the first time ever on the “Steve Harvey” talk show, Steve will be joined by his colleagues from the radio show, Shirley Strawberry, Nephew Tommy, Junior, Carla Ferrell, Mississippi Monica and the newest addition to the show, J. Anthony Brown.

The crew will spend the hour reliving some of their favorite moments from the past ten years on the air.

Watch a first-look clip below:

Also joining the radio cast will be Kidada Brown of Jackson, MS, a self-proclaimed “Super Fan” of “The Steve Harvey Morning Show.” Steve invited Kidada to be part of the studio audience where she was able to meet the whole radio cast.

Steve also surprised Kidada with a trip for two to his “Sand & Soul Festival” in the Bahamas (October 6-9), including a VIP room package at the Atlantis, with two tickets to all of the events including concerts for En Vogue, Keith Sweat, Salt-N-Pepa and Doug E. Fresh.