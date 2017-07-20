*The Wonder man has done it again. Got hitched for the 3rd time, that is.

Yep, Stevie Wonder, 67, and his fiancée, Tomeeka Robyn Bracy, 42, who have 2 children together, made it legal and official at the Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles last weekend, according to People.

The publication also reported that the reception was decorated with an abundance of flowers and string lights.

Unfortunately, we can’t show you any pics or video from the ceremony because Marqueta Pippens, a woman who shared pictures and videos of the event uploaded them to Instagram and then made the account private shortly after that.

In another one of the Instagram pics, Wonder was captured dancing with his daughter and his blushing bride, who donned a head-piece and form-fitting white wedding gown for the big day.

NEWS YOU MAY HAVE MISSED: NETWORKS ALREADY SCRAMBLING TO BOOK O.J. SIMPSON’S FIRST POST-PAROLE INTERVIEW

And, from what we hear, the reception was packed with stars.

“It was a beautiful wedding,” an insider told the site. “The ceremony was lavish and very romantic. There were celebrity guests, including John Legend. Family is very important to Stevie and all of his kids were involved in the wedding.”

You may recall that Wonder performed at Legend and Chrissy Teigen‘s Italian wedding back in 2013.

At the reception, family friend Babyface sang “Whip Appeal” as guests danced.

According to The Sun, Pharrell Williams and Usher also performed, before Wonder took the stage to serenade his new wife himself.

As we noted above, this is Wonder’s third marriage. He was previously married to Syreeta Wright from 1970 to 1972 and again to Kai Millard from 2001 to 2012. Wonder has nine kids in total, two with Bracy. His ninth child, a girl, was born in 2014.

Congratulations from EURweb to Stevie and Tomeeka.