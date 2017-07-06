*Hmm…One helluva town hall meeting must’ve been in effect for the outcome to lead to this powerful conclusion: Street names honoring Confederate generals in an primarily African American neighborhood in Florida will finally be changed.

Yes. The streets on the chopping block is Lee Street, named after Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee; Hood Street, named after Gen. John Bell Hood, and Forrest Street, named after Confederate general and Ku Klux Klan member Nathan Bedford Forrest.

Why am I thinking about that old saying, Ain’t that a kick-in-the-head…now?

