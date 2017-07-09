*Last month, as we reported, record executive L.A. Reid abruptly stepped down from his position as chairman of Epic Records amid allegations of sexual harassment.

The label is home to a diverse range of artists such as Mariah Carey, Outkast, Jennifer Lopez, Future and more. Reid and his wife, Pebbles, signed TLC to LaFace Records in the early stages of their career.

Group members Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas recently did an interview with Billboard to promote their new self-titled album, and the topic of the sexual allegation against Reid also came up.

“I hear more people are coming out saying stuff,” T-Boz said during the interview with Billboard. “I was surprised he was fired, but [the accusations] didn’t come as a surprise. I don’t wish him anything ill. But surprised? No.”

Chilli remained silent on the topic, which was probably a smart move considering Pebbles accused her of having an affair with L.A. during their marriage. Both L.A. and Chilli deny this.

Meanwhile, thanks to their fans, TLC will release their first studio album in 15 years.

E! News caught up with T-Boz and Chilli ahead of the album’s June 30 release, and they explained how their fans made it all happen.

“Timing is everything, and it just felt like the right time,” T-Boz explained. “The fans were urging and asking, so we did it. We found a good avenue to do [it], and it just felt right. So we went for it. Why not?”

TLC fans—including some famous names like Katy Perry, Bette Midler and New Kids On The Block—raised over $430,000 for the Kickstarter album, appropriately named TLC

Watch TLC’s new music video “Way Back” featuring Snoop Dogg: