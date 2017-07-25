*Singer Tamar Braxton will flex her acting muscles as a guest star on Bounce’s barbershop comedy “In the Cut.”

The R&B songstress and reality star will appear on an episode airing tonight (July 25) at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

The sitcom follows barbershop owner Jay “The Dream” Weaver (Dorien Wilson) as he continues to bond with Kenny (Ken Lawson), the adult son he never knew he had. Drama and comedy surface as he balances working alongside wisecracking employees, his attraction to Cheryl (Kellita Smith), competition from the new co-owner of the beauty salon next door and much more.

In Braxton’s episode, business is starting to decrease after Jay hires an inefficient employee. Meanwhile, Smitty (John Marshall Jones) decides to visit Mabel’s (Laura Hayes) diner, but quickly becomes jealous when he discovers that one of her old flames, Charles (Guest star Roy Fegan), has reappeared.

The series was created by Bentley Kyle Evans and is produced by Evans and partner Trenten Gumbs.

New episodes of “In The Cut” air Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. ET on Bounce.