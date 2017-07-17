*Disney has officially announced its Aladdin, Jasmine, and Genie for the live-action “Aladdin” remake.

Will Smith, who had been circling the role of Genie, has signed on the dotted line for the role alongside Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine and relative newcomer Mena Massoud in the title role.

The original animated movie was a comic take on the Arabic folk tale of a young man granted three wishes by a genie trapped in a lamp.

The three cast members were announced Saturday at the D23 Expo in Anaheim Calif.

On Friday, Disney announced the addition of Taraji P. Henson to Disney’s “Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2,” due March 9, 2018.

The 2012 Oscar-nominated original followed Ralph, the villain of the arcade game “Fix-It Felix, Jr.,” on a journey to lose his bad guy reputation. Footage shown of the sequel showed Ralph and Vanellope heading into the Internet and being bombarded with people holding signs saying things like “Sexy housewives want to meet you” and “my sister-in-law got rich.”

Henson plays a new character named Yesss, who appears to be an expert on the world wide web and shows the pair around. Yesss introduces them to a Marvel-yourself booth and to all the Disney princesses, who are voiced by their original actresses, who it turns out are all very misunderstood (i.e., Jasmine is allergic to cats).

“Those perfect models of femininity are the princesses,” Yesss explains.