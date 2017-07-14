*Remember the shooting last year of rapper Troy Ave that also claimed the life of his bodyguard? Well, yesterday (07-13-17) there been movement in the case due to podcasting personality Taxstone being arrested for his role in the incident thathappened at Irving Plaza in Manhattan.

Billboard (via DNA Info) is reporting that Taxstone (born Daryl Campbell) pleaded not guilty during his hearing on Thursday after being charged with second degree murder for the fatal shooting of Ronald McPhatter in May 2016.

Prosecutors say a fight between Campbell and Troy Ave prompted McPhatter to defend Troy Ave, a Brooklyn based rapper. The tension before the confrontation was already off the charts between Troy Ave and Taxstone because the podcaster often ridiculed the rapper on social media and his show “Tax Season,” prosecutors said in the indicment.

During the fracas, right before a T.I. concert, Troy Ave was shot in the leg and later arrested the following day on attempted murder and weapons charges. Campbell’s arrest didn’t happen until earlier this year when police connected him to the murder weapon. Prosecutors told the judge that Campbell carried the firearm into the venue and fired out multiple shots, including the ones that killed McPhatter.

In June, Campbell pleaded guilty to two federal weapons counts.

In the wake of Billboard‘s report and Thursday’s indicment, a lawyer for Taxstone contacted the news outlet with this message:

“We intend to fight these charges and he maintains his innocence.”