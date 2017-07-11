*ATLANTA – Meca Cole, founder of That Millennium Mom, has successfully launched a new campaign aimed at showing stressed mothers that perfection is not possible, and how to focus on achieving a joyful life balance.

The wife and mother of 4 is sharing her multiple experiences with postpartum depression (PPD) by engaging with families through her blog and social media platforms.

“PPD was the most challenging condition I have ever faced. I experienced PPD with each of my four children and only recently overcame it six months ago,” Cole recently told Rolling Out magazine. “This is why my next step and goal is to create a movement for mothers and especially millennium mothers by encouraging them, showing them how to build a strong support system and showing them how to finally love themselves again. It’s crucial for mothers to be in a positive state of mind, after all, we are the heart of our families.”

Cole said it is important for mothers to establish a support system and to related to each other. One of the goals of her effort is to connect Millennium Moms across the world.

“A woman with PPD needs a supportive husband by her side,” Cole added. “PPD can be extremely overwhelming for the spouse especially if their spouse never experienced depression. But the most important thing the spouse can do is research the condition and completely understand it. Also, being empathetic to their spouse, taking them to the doctor and developing a tap out method when they see their spouse getting overwhelmed.”

Cole’s purpose and passion also lies in growing her two business That Millennium Mom and Mink Kiss Brow & Beauty Lounge. Together, she hopes to create a movement impacting moms to make themselves a priority by taking time to pamper themselves on a regular basis.

“Helping moms understand that it’s OK to not be perfect and I want them to understand they are not alone,” Cole said.

For more details and to learn more about That Millennium Mom, please visit:

Blog: https://thatmillenniummom.wordpress.com/

Email: [email protected]

Facebook: Meca Cole

Instagram: @millennium_mom



