*Raven’s son starts to take after his psychic mom in the first trailer for Disney Channel’s “That’s So Raven” spinoff, “Raven’s Home.”

Raven Symoné and Anneliese van der Pol are back as best friends Raven Baxter and Chelsea Daniels, but are now busy moms living under the same roof raising families of their own.

Raven’s 11-year-old twins Booker (Issac Brown) and Nia (Navia Robinson) join the cast along with Chelsea’s 9-year-old son Levi (Jason Maybaum), and Nia’s best friend Tess (Sky Katz).

While Booker is still trying to understand and absorb his psychic tendencies, his been-there-done-that mom is not impressed. When he comes to tell her about a vision he had, she quips back, “It’s not always about you, Booker.”

“That’s So Raven” originally aired four seasons and 100 episodes between 2003 and 2007. Symoné joins longtime writer-producer partners Scott Thomas and Jed Elinoff as executive producers on the spinoff.

Watch the full trailer here or above.